Get A Personal Loan While Self-Employed In 7 Steps

Home equity loans usually charge lower rates than an unsecured loan like a personal loan. But keep in mind, if you default on a home equity loan, your lender can initiate foreclosure proceedings because your house serves as the collateral that secures the loan.

Home Equity Lines of Credit

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) also work by allowing you to borrow against the equity you’ve built up in your home. Rather than getting that all as a lump sum like with a home equity loan, though, you instead have a line of credit you can borrow against on an as-needed basis.

This is handy if you want the option to borrow money during a given time period, but you’re not sure when you’ll need the cash and you don’t want to pay interest on money you don’t use. Home remodeling projects are a common use, for example, because you can buy the materials as you need them.

SBA Microloans