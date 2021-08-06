Get Ready: Student Loan Payments Come Back for Real Feb. 1

Borrowers who think they might have trouble making their payment next year can use this final payment extension as a trial period.

Start making practice payments now by setting aside your regular student loan bill amount. This will get you back in the habit of seeing the payment leave your account. But, more importantly, it will let you know if you are financially capable of making the payments.

If making the practice payments is difficult — or impossible — after two or three months, contact your servicer to discuss your options, like enrolling in an income-driven repayment, or IDR, plan.

Income-driven repayment plans cap payments at a portion of your income and extend the repayment term. If your income is low enough, or if you don’t have a job, your payment could be zero. If you’re already enrolled in IDR, make sure to recertify your income with your servicer if it has changed.

If you are financially stable