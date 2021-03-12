Get Ultra Low-Risk Growth With A Stable Value Fund

What Does a Stable Value Fund Own?

There are two components to a stable value fund: bonds and insurance contracts.

Stable value funds typically invest in short-term US government bonds and high-quality corporate bonds. The duration for stable value funds is typically around three years or so. The longer a fund’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate moves. In comparison, if your 401(k) plan offers a total market bond fund—most do—its duration is likely around six years, leaving it more susceptible to interest rate changes.

In addition to bonds, a stable value fund also invests in insurance contracts that are issued by insurance companies or banks. Like all insurance, the purpose is to provide protection. For stable value funds the insurance is designed to make sure that no matter what is going on with interest rates, the value of the fund will not fall. Like a money market mutual fund, stable value funds aim to always maintain a net asset value (NAV) of $1.00 per share.