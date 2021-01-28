Get Your Bank Accounts in Order With These 2021 Resolutions

“We decided to establish a monthly financial check-in process where we pull balance info for all of our accounts and then cancel credit cards, consolidate accounts, roll over retirement funds or otherwise close accounts in the hopes of simplifying our financial life,” Adams said. “By doing this on a monthly cadence, we allow ourselves to space out this simplification and not make it overwhelming all at once.”

Closing out an old account is usually as simple as transferring your funds to your new bank then contacting your old bank’s customer service department to ask for the account to be closed. You’ll have fewer bank statements to worry about, and you won’t have to keep tabs on your different balances. Key: Be sure to switch over any bills or recurring and automatic payments that are linked to your old account.

Set up sub-accounts for different savings goals