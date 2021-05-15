Getting These 3 Numbers Wrong Could Wreck Your Retirement

As such, you'll need to run some numbers to see what withdrawal rate works for you. But you definitely shouldn't just pick a number at random and hope for the best.

3. The length of your retirement

Many seniors wrap up their careers in their 60s and assume they'll need enough money to cover 15 to 20 years of retirement. But Americans are living longer these days, and if you enter your senior years in great health, you may enjoy a 30-year retirement or longer. That's great news -- provided you have the means to pay for it.

It's for this reason that it's important to not sell yourself short on the length of your retirement. If you underestimate how long you think you'll need your savings to last, you might withdraw too heavily from your nest egg so that you run out of money when you still have many more years to live.

Furthermore, the length of your retirement should play into your decision to claim Social Security. The reason? Once you lock in your monthly benefit, you're guaranteed that amount for life.