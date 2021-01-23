Gift Tax in 2021: How Much Can I Give Tax-Free?

However, tax officials didn't want people to have to account for every tiny gift they make. The $15,000 annual exclusion amount was the compromise to prevent all but the largest gifts from triggering any IRS requirements. The $15,000 is indexed to inflation, but low inflation rates have kept the amount unchanged since 2018.

That $15,000 applies per recipient. So someone could give $15,000 each to a dozen different people and still not have any gift-tax liability.

What if you give more than $15,000?

Some other exclusions and exemptions to the gift tax are also available. You therefore might not owe any tax, even if you make bigger gifts than $15,000.

You can make gifts in unlimited amounts for several purposes or to certain individuals. If your spouse is a U.S. citizen, there's no limit to tax-free gifts you can make. Similarly, outright gifts to charity are always unlimited.