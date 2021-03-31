Give Your Grandchildren an Early Retirement With as Little as $10,000

Death and taxes

Depending on when and how you leave an investment account to a loved one, there can be taxes due, shrinking the value of the gift. One of the best ways to transfer assets such as stocks is to do so upon your death.

Let's say, for example, that you have amassed $500,000 or even $1 million in an account for a grandchild when you die. With current tax laws (which might change in the future), they can inherit that account and not have taxes due on it. Instead, their cost basis is "stepped-up" to the date that you die, so they'll only owe taxes on growth in the account's holdings starting on the day of your death.