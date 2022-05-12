 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Going to any weddings? Here are tips to keep your costs down! | PennyWise podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio 

The Summer Wedding Season is just ahead and a new survey shows that it's going to be a busy and expensive year. Can you attend and keep your finances in check?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to dive deeper into the surprising results of the survey, while also learning some ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022.

People are also reading…

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly:

The latest from Kimberly at NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!

Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!

The Summer Wedding Season is just ahead and a new survey shows it's going to be a busy year and an expensive one. Can you attend and keep your finances in check? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to dive deeper into the surprising results of the survey, while also learning some ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: Environmentally conscious updates and your tax credits! The latest from Kimberly at NerdWallet: To Fight Inflation, Take Down Food Expenses Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News