Going to any weddings? Here are tips to keep your costs down! | PennyWise podcast

The Summer Wedding Season is just ahead and a new survey shows it's going to be a busy year and an expensive one. Can you attend and keep your finances in check? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to dive deeper into the surprising results of the survey, while also learning some ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: Environmentally conscious updates and your tax credits! The latest from Kimberly at NerdWallet: To Fight Inflation, Take Down Food Expenses Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You