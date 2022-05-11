 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!

Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!
The Summer Wedding Season is just ahead and a new survey shows it's going to be a busy year and an expensive one. Can you attend and keep your finances in check?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to dive deeper into the surprising results of the survey, while also learning some ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022.

