Golf Cart Insurance For The Savvy Retiree

A typical car insurance policy might not cover a golf cart. That’s because defining a golf cart as an auto is tricky. If it’s a low-speed vehicle and driven strictly on public roads, it might be defined as an automobile. But if you’re taking your golf cart off-road, your policy might exclude coverage.

Even if your personal auto policy extends some coverage to your golf cart, it could be limited in coverage. It’s a good idea to speak with your insurance agent to find out what’s covered and if you will need to buy additional insurance.