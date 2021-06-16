Google, Walgreens and H&R Block Want to Be Your Bank

Banking offerings from nonbanks

Google

Unveiled in late 2020 and projected to roll out this year, the much-hyped "Plex" accounts are mobile-first checking and savings accounts directly integrated into the Google Pay app. Google is partnering with about 10 financial institutions, ranging from big national banks to regional banks and credit unions, and customers will be able to choose which one they want to open an account with.

Google's wide reach and vast data-collection capabilities may lead consumers to wonder about whether or how the tech giant will use banking or transaction information from Plex accounts. But the company says such data is private.

"We take privacy of financial information very seriously and took a privacy-forward approach to Google Pay," said Josh Woodward, director of product management at Google Pay, via email. "Google Pay does not sell your data to third parties or share your transaction history with the rest of Google for targeting ads."

Walgreens