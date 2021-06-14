Got $1,000? Here's How to Start Investing

The great thing about dividend stocks is that they offer you two ways to make money.

First, like all stocks, dividend stocks can grow in value. Secondly, the quarterly dividend payments you collect can be reinvested so that while you may only have $1,000 to put into stocks initially, over time, you can expand your portfolio.

Another thing to keep in mind about dividend stocks is that they offer investors some protection in the face of stock market downturns. If your portfolio value sinks during a market crash, the dividend payments you keep collecting could help offset some of that pain.

Get started today

It's a common myth that you need a lot of money to succeed at investing. The reality is that you can start building a solid portfolio even if you only have a small pile of cash at your disposal.

If you're sitting on $1,000, the best thing you can do is begin investing immediately. The sooner you start, the more opportunity you'll have to grow a lot of long-term wealth.