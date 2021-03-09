Got $1,000 to Invest? Here's How to Turn It Into $45,000 With Zero Effort

That may be a long time to wait, but keep in mind that this investing approach allows your money to grow with zero effort on your part.

How to earn even more

Of course, not everyone can afford to wait 40 years to save $45,000. But there are other ways to save a substantial amount of money with S&P 500 index funds.

One of the fastest ways to grow your savings is to invest a little each month rather than making a one-time lump-sum investment.

Say, for example, you invest your initial $1,000 right now. But in addition to that, you also invest $200 per month (which comes out to less than $7 per day). Assuming you're still earning a 10% annual rate of return, you'd have around $412,000 saved after only 30 years.

Number of Years Total Savings 5 $16,000 10 $41,000 20 $144,000 30 $412,000 40 $1,107,000