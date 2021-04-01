Got $1,400? Here Are 3 Investments Worth Making

But remember, you don't have to buy physical properties to invest in real estate. Instead, you can look at buying real estate investment trusts (REITs). Publicly traded REITs are similar to stocks in that you can buy them on an exchange and hold them in an ordinary brokerage account.

Of course, choosing the right REIT is crucial, and there are some REITs that are a more stable bet than others right now. Mall REITs, for example, are somewhat of a risky prospect due to the record number of retailers that have grappled with revenue losses during the pandemic. (If stores close, malls lose out on rental income.)

But given that many consumers have adopted online shopping habits during the pandemic and digital sales have picked up over the past year, industrial REITs may be a more lucrative bet. Those include properties like warehouses and distribution centers.

Put your $1,400 to work

It's not every day that you get an extra $1,400 you didn't specifically have to earn. If you're sitting on your stimulus check (or awaiting one), be sure to put that money to good use. All of these investment options could help you grow that sum into an even larger total -- and improve your financial picture on a long-term basis.

