Got $100? Here's How to Start Investing

Fractional shares let you buy a portion of a share of stock instead of a full share. Like ETFs, they're good for building a diversified portfolio on a budget. Unfortunately, not all brokerages offer fractional shares, and not every stock is available as a fractional share. You may need to do some research before going this investment route, but it's a viable one to consider nonetheless.

3. Sign up for your company's 401(k)

The best feature of 401(k)s plans is that they generally don't impose a minimum contribution. As such, you can elect to have a very small portion of your paychecks deducted for retirement savings purposes. From there, you can invest your 401(k) in low-cost index funds. Like ETFs, index funds allow you to scoop up a bucket of stocks with a single investment. Unlike actively managed mutual funds, index funds are passively managed, and as such, they typically come with very low fees (called expense ratios) that don't eat away at your 401(k) returns.