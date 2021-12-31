Got a Holiday Bonus and Want to Start Investing?

Many myths prevent people from starting their investing journey. One of the biggest culprits is the belief that you need to have thousands and thousands of dollars before investing. That may have been true in the past, but now investors can start with as little as $10.

The power of investing can lead people to financial freedom. If a person saved $100 a month in their bank account for 30 years, they would have a bit over $36,000 if you account for interest rates. If the monthly contributions were invested in the

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust