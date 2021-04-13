Government Prepaid Card Complaints Soared in 2020. Here’s Why

Recipients are supposed to be made aware of a prepaid card’s fees before signing up—with the exception of EIP cards, which arrived in the mail unexpectedly for some. This led to many cards getting trashed as junk mail.

What to Do If You Have a Problem With Your Prepaid Card

The good news: Most complaints made to the CFPB about government benefit prepaid cards last year have been resolved, according to the bureau’s report.

The bad news: 92% of the people who made complaints said they had tried to resolve the problem with their card issuer before turning to the CFPB as a last resort.

Here are some tips for using and managing your prepaid debit card.

Familiarize Yourself With Your Card’s Fees