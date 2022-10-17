Grocery items that changed in price the most in September

Stacker sought out to find which grocery items have surged and dropped in pricing in September.
Here's a look, starting with items that saw a rise in cost last month. Keep scrolling to see the list of groceries that actually went down in price.
Grocery items that rose in price the most in September
Grocery items that rose in price the most in September
#10. Steak, sirloin, USDA Choice, boneless, per lb.
#9. Potatoes, white, per lb.
#8. Sugar, white, 33-80 oz. pkg, per lb.
#7. Cookies, chocolate chip, per lb.
#5. Bread, whole wheat, pan, per lb.
#4. Ham, boneless, excluding canned, per lb.
#3. All Ham
#2. Lettuce, romaine, per lb.
Grocery items that dropped in price the most in September
Grocery items that dropped in price the most in September
#10. Chicken legs, bone-in, per lb.
#9. Coffee, 100%, ground roast, all sizes, per lb.
#8. All Pork Chops, per lb.
#7. Beef for stew, boneless, per lb.
#6. Ground beef, 100% beef, per lb.
#5. Malt beverages, all types, all sizes, any origin, per 16 oz.
#4. All uncooked ground beef, per lb.
#3. Chops, boneless, per lb.
#2. Ground chuck, 100% beef, per lb.
#1. Eggs, grade A, large, per doz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.