Guide To Classic Car Insurance

Some classic car insurance providers offer discounts to their customers. For example, American Modern offers discounts for car club membership, anti-theft devices, accident prevention and the value of your collection.

You may qualify for other discounts, like a multi-vehicle discount if you insure a classic car with the same company you use for your regular car. You could get a bundling discount if you insure your car and home with the same company.

Classic cars may be excluded from car insurance discounts you might find on a personal auto policy, like good driver and good student discounts.