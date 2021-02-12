Guide To Discount Car Insurance

Bundling (also known as a multi-line discount) is one of the best car insurance discounts you can get.

Bundling your auto insurance with home insurance can usually get you anywhere from a 5% to a 25% discount. But if you’re not a homeowner, that’s OK. You can get a bundling discount if you insure your car with the same company you use for condo, renters, boat, motorcycle or RV insurance.

Good driver discounts are another solid bet. Car insurance companies love safe drivers. If you avoid car accidents and traffic violations, you can usually find discounts between 10% and 40%.