Guide To Rule 72(t) And Substantially Equal Periodic Payments (SEPPs)

The Annuity Method

The annuity method calculates a minimum SEPP withdrawal that remains fixed over the five-year period. It works by factoring your total account balance, an annuity factor provided by the IRS, the federal mid-term interest rate and the life expectancy of the owner of the account.

Get Help Calculating Rule 72(t) SEPPs

As you can see, understanding SEPPs and choosing the right approach can get complicated fast. Any mistakes can incur expensive IRS penalty fees. If you’ve evaluated your options and decided that you need to use Rule 72(t) and SEPPs, consult with a tax pro or a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

If you’d like to get an estimate of how much you can withdraw using Rule 72(t) SEPPs, check out this handy calculator. Just remember, you’ll likely owe taxes as part of any SEPP withdrawals.

Should You Use Rule 72(t)?