Have a 401(k) and HSA? Don't Make This Mistake

Furthermore, many employers who sponsor 401(k)s also offer matching dollars for the contributions you make. If you cut back on those contributions, you may miss out on free money in your account.

As such, while it definitely pays to contribute to both a 401(k) and an HSA, the latter shouldn't come at the expense of the former. In addition to the aforementioned perks, 401(k)s can be borrowed against if circumstances warrant it, and while there are drawbacks to taking out a 401(k) loan, the option at least exists. There's no such thing as an HSA loan.

Of course, if you've been saving in a 401(k) for years and are only now first eligible for an HSA, it may take time for you to rethink your budget to allow for healthy contributions to both accounts. But that's an effort worth making because the more money you put into both your 401(k) and HSA, the less financial stress you're apt to encounter once retirement rolls around.

