Have a Retirement Nest Egg? Here's How Long It Could Last

If that is impossible, you can reduce your expenses down to a more manageable withdrawal rate. Paying off bills like a mortgage or car note could help. If you can't do this, downgrading your home or figuring out discretionary expenses that could be eliminated are options.

How are you invested?

If you can stay invested after retirement, some of the market growth you experience can help offset your withdrawals. For example, if your accounts are sitting in cash and you start retirement off with $500,000, a 4% withdrawal of $20,000 in the first year would reduce your account to $480,000. In the next year, you would take 4% of your new value, or $19,200. Not only would your account value decrease each year, but the amount of money you can take will as well.

If instead, you took your withdrawal but then earned 7%, your account value would still be reduced to $480,000 immediately, but then grow to $513,600 by the end of the year. In year two, you could give yourself a slight raise by taking 4% of your new account value, or $20,544. Rates of return aren't always positive, so there will be years when you have less than you did in the previous year. But if over the long term, the stock market trajectory is up, you should also see your retirement income increase over time.