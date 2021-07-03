Have You Done Enough to Avoid the Crisis in Retirement Planning?

Rock-solid retirement plans are focused on creating stable income streams that are high enough to meet basic expense needs and lifestyle expectations. You need to ensure that you'll have enough retirement cash flow to live comfortably. Oddly, income planning generally takes a back seat to return on investment when people talk about retirement accounts.

A few factors are driving the focus on return on investment. First, it's important to achieve strong returns on your retirement assets throughout your working career. It's great to get the most out of your savings, so you'd obviously want to maximize the gains possible within your risk tolerance.

Investment professionals and the media also play a meaningful role. Financial advisors and asset managers are often assessed on the returns delivered by their allocation strategies. Risk management takes a back seat, and income planning isn't even an afterthought in many cases. You almost never hear about income planning in major financial media outlets. It's kind of boring and far less intuitive, and it isn't particularly interesting to viewers or readers until they are approaching retirement.