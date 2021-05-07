Haven’t Filed Your Taxes Yet? Act Soon to Avoid Penalties

It’s easy for taxes to get lost in the shuffle of life during a normal year. This past year, that shuffle was intensified by the stresses of a pandemic.

Thankfully, the IRS extended the deadline for paying 2020 taxes from April 15 to May 17, so people have a bit of extra time to get their paperwork in order.

But after that extended May 17 deadline, it will be business as usual: Late filings or payments could result in penalties and/or interest. Here's what to expect if you're running behind, and what you can do to mitigate the damage.

What happens if you file or pay late

If you file taxes late, the penalty is usually 5% of the tax you owe for each month your return is late (up to five months). For a return that's more than 60 days late, the minimum penalty is $435 or the tax you owe, whichever is smaller. If you're getting a refund from the IRS, on the other hand, then there's no penalty for filing your return after the deadline (though that may not be true for state taxes). That said, you won't receive the refund until you file.

If you pay taxes late, the IRS may charge interest on what you owe until the balance is paid in full.