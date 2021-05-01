Here Are 3 of the Worst Things You Could Do in a Stock Market Crash

Will the stock market crash this year? As my colleague Sean Williams points out, there are a number of concrete, data-driven reasons to think it will.

But even while certain metrics point to an imminent downturn, the reality is that we just don't know when the market will actually tank. It could happen later this year, at some point in 2022, or at another point in the future, and knowing how to handle a market crash could help you make it through one unscathed. With that in mind, here are three of the worst moves you might make when stock values plummet across the board.

1. Sell investments out of panic

It's unquestionably unsettling to see the value of your portfolio plunge overnight. But one thing you must remember is that you don't actually lose money in a stock market crash unless you liquidate positions and cash them out at a price that's lower than what you paid.