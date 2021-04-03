Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

April kicks off Financial Literacy Month, a nationally recognized campaign to bring awareness to the need for more financial education in schools and for adults. The campaign has been around for decades, yet you may have never heard of it.

Here’s a look at the ins and outs of Financial Literacy Month, how it came into existence and what you can do to support financial literacy right now.

What Is Financial Literacy Month?

In the U.S., Financial Literacy Month is a national campaign organized by the Jump$tart Coalition to raise awareness about financial literacy and promote financial education. The Jump$tart Coalition and its partner organizations host events and initiatives throughout the month to improve financial literacy in America.

