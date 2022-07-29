Here are 5 ways to spend the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The latest Mega Millions lottery jackpot has passed $1 billion for only the third time in the lottery game’s 26-year history. That’s, well, a lot of money.
How much? Here’s one way to think about it: Let’s say you’ve just scored a dream salary of $1 million a year. Go, you! So, at that blistering pace, just how long would it take you to earn a billion dollars in total salary?
Oh, only a thousand years.
So it’s not surprising that when a potential shortcut to big-time riches is dangled in front of us, we reach for it. Somebody’s going to win that jackpot, so why not us? And if we don’t, that $2 was worth the daydreams it spawned. Right? Right?
Stay with me here. If you’re having trouble daydreaming, I’ve got some starter ideas for you. Most aren’t practical, or even socially responsible. Some might be called vulgar. Still, I think you’ll find they’re kinda fun to think about.
People are also reading…
We’re NerdWallet, so allow us a sober moment here before we drift off fully into dreamland. Here’s a bit about what a “billion-dollar jackpot” really means, and what you do should any large sum of money magically fall into your hands.
- How much do I really get? As I write this, the Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, July 29, draw is $1.02 billion. But you don’t actually get all that money if you win. Oh, no. If you choose a lump sum, you get $602.5 million. Or you can spread that billion bucks over 30 years, hauling in about $15 million the first year and going up gradually in subsequent years. What’ll it be?
- Do I have to pay taxes? Of course you do. There’s 24% in federal taxes off the top, probably more down the road, plus state income taxes where they apply.
- What are my chances of winning? Sorry, but you asked. They’re roughly 1 in 303 million.
If you do win, or otherwise become instantly wealthy, please don’t rush off and do any of the things on this list without first getting some real, trusted financial and tax advice. And lay low until you figure this all out. A billion dollars should last a while if you play it right. And if you’re still tempted to blow it all at once, read one of the countless lottery horror stories on the web. Murder! Divorce! Bankruptcy! Betrayal! Endless, soul-sucking legal proceedings! (Trust me, just search for “lottery horror stories.”)
Individual reality checks are offered for each item below. You may shield your eyes if they spoil the mood.
So, here are five often irresponsible things that you could do with your jackpot winnings, should you win. But you won’t. (OK, you could totally win. That’s how these things work.)
Good luck on Friday.
___
Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
Intro
Isn't it an obvious question?
Still, a shot at $790 million seems worth $2
Nearly $300 million isn't chump change
But someone will win
So, is it worth gambling $2?
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com
More From NerdWallet
The article Mega Millions: 5 Ways to Spend a Billion Dollars originally appeared on NerdWallet.