Here’s Who Is Eligible For The Third Stimulus Checks

Note: If you have a baby or adopt a child after you receive your stimulus check, you will be able to claim them as a dependent on your 2021 taxes for the $1,400 tax credit.

Deceased Relatives

2020 was a devastating year and the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic continues to climb.

You won’t receive a stimulus check for someone who died in 2020. The exception is for couples filing jointly where one spouse died in 2020 and was active duty U.S. military at some point in 2020. In this case, the surviving spouse would receive their $1,400 and the $1,400 for the deceased partner.

iIf your loved one died in 2021, they qualify for the $1,400 stimulus if they met all the other requirements.

How Is Your Income Calculated For The Stimulus Payments?

The IRS will use the AGI on your most recent processed tax return on file. While 55.7 million Americans have already filed their taxes for 2020, millions still haven’t filed—and the IRS is also significantly behind on processing tax returns.