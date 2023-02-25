Filing your taxes may be the last thing on your mind, but the April 18 deadline will creep up on you before you know it. The best tax software can help you start organizing and preparing your taxes now, so you can file quickly and get your refund faster.

We reviewed seven of the top tax software options for 2023, to figure out which options provide the best value for the lowest price, offer an easy-to-navigate interface and make tax filing as simple and painless as possible.

TurboTax, H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt are among the tops on CNET's list of best tax software for 2023, but there are other options that may work for you as well. Read the full list at cnet.com.

Best tax software for most people: TurboTax by Intuit

CNET TAKE: TurboTax by Intuit is our front-runner for good reason. The software combines tax expertise and an easy user experience with an accessible interface.

TurboTax guides you deftly through the process of completing your tax return, never asking for information you've already given or that doesn't apply to your tax situation. When questions arise, information is quickly at hand.

Four TurboTax products — Basic, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed — cover the range of taxpayers. We recommend the Deluxe level for most filers if your taxes are even slightly complicated, but if you know you don't qualify for most deductions or credits, stick with Basic for free.

Best tax software, runner-up: H&R Block

CNET TAKE: H&R Block compares well with our top pick, TurboTax, and it shines in particular for its Free Online version, which covers simple returns as well as deductions for student loans and tuition fees — a perfect fit for filers without complicated tax situations who also want educational tax breaks.

While not quite as smooth as TurboTax, H&R Block features a well-designed, interview-style system that helps users sidestep potential mistakes. Help screens and FAQs are comprehensive, though not as easy to access. H&R Block's Online Assist — an add-on that costs between $40 to $145 (plus state tax return costs) — provides virtual tax assistance from a professional online, including screen sharing to show exactly where you're stuck.

One big appeal of H&R Block is the existence of brick-and-mortar offices. If you decide midway through your online tax return that you'd rather not do it yourself, H&R Block has about 9,000 offices across the U.S. to set up an appointment or drop off your taxes for a professional to complete.

Best value: Jackson Hewitt Online

CNET TAKE: While not quite as intuitive or flashy as TurboTax or H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt's flat-rate of $25 for one federal return and unlimited state returns is tough to beat. Unlike most competitors, which offer different tiers of service depending on your tax situation, Jackson Hewitt Online lets you file for one price, regardless of how complicated your taxes are.

Jackson Hewitt Online offers free IRS audit assistance and a lifetime accuracy guarantee to protect against unexpected penalties or interest. Its stripped-down service comes with some drawbacks, though. Its website lags behind competitors — there's no option to upload files or tax forms — and it's also light on support. And if you want more one-on-one attention, you can file at a participating Walmart location or visit one of its offices to file with a tax pro (prices vary depending on your filing situation and state of residence).

___

States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades #51. Alaska #50. Michigan #49. North Dakota #48. District of Columbia #47. Wisconsin #46. Georgia #45. South Carolina #44. Arizona #43. Massachusetts #42. South Dakota #41. Wyoming #40. West Virginia #39. Oregon #38. Tennessee #37. Maryland #36. Colorado #35. North Carolina #34. Kentucky #33. Rhode Island #32. Missouri #31. Pennsylvania #30. Idaho #29. Oklahoma #28. Mississippi #27. Florida #26. Iowa #25. Alabama #24. Nebraska #23. Ohio #22. New Mexico #21. Montana #20. Texas #19. Arkansas #18. Indiana #17. Utah #16. Washington #15. Louisiana #14. New Hampshire #13. New Jersey #12. Minnesota #11. Maine #10. Kansas #9. Nevada #8. Delaware #7. California #6. Virginia #5. Illinois #4. New York #3. Vermont #2. Hawaii #1. Connecticut