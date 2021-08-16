Here's Americans' Median Retirement Savings Balance. How Does Yours Stack Up?

Of course, a $93,000 savings balance is great for someone in his or her 20s or even 30s. Anyone in that situation can build on that $93,000 and grow it into a much larger sum over time. But for workers in their 50s, or those nearing retirement, $93,000 is probably shy of where they'd want to be.

No matter your age, if you're not happy with your retirement plan balance, it's imperative that you take steps to boost your savings while you can. Here's how.

1. Get yourself on a budget

The sooner you start following a budget, the easier it'll be to carve out more room for retirement savings. List your monthly expenses and then try reducing some so you can ramp up your IRA or 401(k) contributions.

2. Consider a side job

You may only be able to eke so much money out of your regular paycheck. If that's the case, consider getting a second job. These days, you can find different opportunities that allow you to retain a flexible schedule, like doing work from home or driving for a ride-hailing service.

3. Look at extending your career