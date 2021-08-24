Here's Baby Boomers' Median Retirement Savings Balance. Is It Enough?

At the same time, you may need to rethink some of your retirement plans. Instead of keeping your larger home, you may need to look at downsizing. Or you may have to relocate to a part of the country where your income will go further. And of course you may also need to consider holding down a job as a senior to generate some earnings.

A big reason many of today's older workers don't have a huge amount of money in retirement savings is that the importance of socking away funds independently wasn't as clear 40 years ago as it is today. Back then, many workers were privy to pensions, which have grown less and less commonplace over time. As such, baby boomers today may be lacking in savings not because they were financially irresponsible, but because they were never really told to start saving from an early age.

If you're now approaching retirement with less money than you're comfortable with, don't give up on the idea of long-term financial security. Instead, adjust your plans and do everything within your power to boost your nest egg while you can.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook