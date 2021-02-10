Here's How I'm Protecting My Money Against Higher Inflation

2. Rethink the emergency fund

It's hard to hold a bunch of cash in a savings account when the value of that cash is falling rapidly. For that reason, many experts will tell you to dump your cash when inflation is on the rise.

I'm taking the opposite approach, and adding to my emergency fund. Here's why. Right now, my emergency fund is pretty lean because I can borrow money cheaply. Inflation blows up that plan in two ways. One, if prices are rising, my lean balance will definitely be insufficient to cover living expenses after an income loss. And two, rising interest rates would take away the option for cheap debt.

So, I'm adding cash, mostly for my own peace of mind.

3. Review debt balances

Speaking of debt, inflation can be good or bad for your finances if you owe money. On one hand, you can repay your debt with money that's worth less than the money you borrowed. But you could see rising interest expenses on your variable-rate credit card debt.