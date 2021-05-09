Here's How Much Retirement Income a $1 Million Nest Egg Could Provide

Are you hoping to save $1 million for retirement?

A seven-figure nest egg sounds like a substantial sum, which may have you convinced that becoming a millionaire will leave you well prepared for your later years.

The reality, however, is that $1 million may not stretch nearly as far as you're hoping it will. In fact, you may be shocked at just how little income you'd actually end up with if you hit your $1 million goal but didn't do so until far in the future.

Here's what life with $1 million in retirement savings would look like

Having $1 million saved for retirement doesn't mean you can just spend at will, because taking too much money out of your retirement fund would leave you at risk of running out of cash while you still need to rely on that account.