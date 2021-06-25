Here's How Much the Average Person Collects in Social Security Benefits

Another way to bump up your Social Security is to make sure there aren't any zero earnings years in your work history. If you haven't attained a 35-year work history yet, delaying retirement or working in retirement could give you a raise, because those extra years of income will replace zeros in your AIME calculation.

Finally, you can also consider taking advantage of delayed retirement credits . Those credits can add up to 8% annually to your benefit for every year you wait to claim Social Security beyond full retirement age, up to age 70.

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.