Here's How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Could Rise in 2022

When you retire, there's a really good chance you'll be reliant on Social Security to some degree to help make ends meet. When national pollster Gallup asked nonretirees about their expected reliance on Social Security when they hang up their work coats for good, just 15% in 2021 expected that it wouldn't be a necessary source of income. That compares to 38% who responded it would be a "major" income source, which represents an all-time high for this poll, dating back to 2001.

Considering how important Social Security is to the financial well-being of its more than 65 million current beneficiaries, there's arguably no decision that plays a bigger role than the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement in the second week of October.

Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment is a "raise" in name only