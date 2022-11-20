 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's How the Average American's IRA Has Performed in the Bear Market

According to a recent Fidelity report, the average IRA has lost about one-fourth of its value over the past year. In this short video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the numbers, and more importantly, some of the smartest moves IRA investors can make right now.

Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

The student loan debt plan is on hold, again, and no one knows when (or if) it's coming. What could this mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Cecilia Clark, a Student Loans Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn why this newest hold on the program, could take awhile, the 3 things you need to know about and prepare for right now, including making your loan payments again in the New Year.

The latest from Cecilia at NerdWallet:

More episodes on debt:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

