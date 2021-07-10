Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $10K Into $500K

How much can you earn with this investment?

Although S&P 500 ETFs are a relatively safe investment, they still pack a punch. By investing consistently and giving your money time to grow, you can earn more than you may think.

Since its inception, the S&P 500 has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. That means that while it rarely experiences 10% returns year after year, the highs and the lows average out to around 10% per year over the long run.

Say you have $10,000 to invest right now, and your investments are earning a 10% average annual return. If you were to continue investing $175 per month in addition to your initial $10,000 investment, you'd have roughly $520,000 after 30 years.

It takes time to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings, but keep in mind that this type of investment requires very little upkeep. In fact, the more you leave your investments alone, the faster your money will grow.

Regardless of how experienced you are or how much you can afford to invest, it's possible to make money in the stock market. By choosing your investments wisely and giving your money as much time as possible to grow, you can create a portfolio worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.