Here's How to 3X Your Retirement Savings

You might already be making a habit of using your annual tax refund to boost your retirement savings. After all, in most cases, it represents money you already earned but didn't need to spend throughout the year to cover your costs of living. As such, socking it away can be a fairly pain-free way to add to the amount of money that's working for your future.

What you might not realize, though, is that in many cases, it's possible to get three times the value of that money saved for your future with no additional sacrifice. It takes a little bit of extra effort, but if you can make your annual contributions worth thousands of dollars more, isn't it worth it?

Here's how to triple your retirement savings contributions by using your tax refund well.

Just how much opportunity is there?