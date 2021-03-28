Here's How to Diversify Your Portfolio With a Single Investment

Of course, index funds also don't let you choose your investments. You may get stuck with some companies in your portfolio that you're just not a fan of. For example, some people really don't like tobacco companies, but if you buy S&P 500 index funds, you might get stuck investing in that industry whether you want to or not. But if you favor convenience over control, then index funds are a good choice for you.

No matter your age, income level, or risk tolerance, having a diverse portfolio is crucial for both maximizing growth and mitigating losses through the years. Index funds let you accomplish that goal, so they're worth considering if you want a truly easy way to diversify your holdings without taking on undue risk.

