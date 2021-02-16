Here's How to Invest for Life-Changing Results

But then, once a position gets to that size or higher in my portfolio, it's already gotten to the point where it can do the heavy lifting.

I don't have to put little dribs and drabs of more money in it because a lot of times, the stock price is going to move enough, and the position size is going to move more in a day than I could add to it in a month. Generally speaking, I think people need to do what is best for them, but in the case of my portfolio, yeah, go ahead invest in something until it gets to 3% to 5%, let it do the heavy lifting, and then take the rest of that money and find out what the next big thing is.

Jason Hall: Let's see here. I was going to say, Brian, maybe you should chime into this.

Brian Withers: I do want to make a comment. In that, I'm not voting for one or the other. Like a lot of summarizing the videos, Jason, when you and I talked about how many stocks you should own, and people nearing retirement, and all kind of stuff. There's a ton of considerations on how many stocks you should own.

What's important to know is if you have less stocks, the average size of those stocks [positions] is going to be much, much bigger. Over the last few years, the average size of my individual holdings has grown 4X.