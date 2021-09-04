Here's How to Make Even More Money From Your Side Hustle

If you chose to invest that money, however, you could grow your savings much faster. After one year of investing $500 per month, you'd have $6,225 if you earned a 7% rate of return. After five years of contributing $500 per month, you'd have about $35,800, assuming the same average annual rate of return. And after 10 years, you'd have over $86,000, despite contributing only $60,000 of that yourself. That means about $26,000 comes from investment earnings.

It's possible you could end up with even more than this, depending on how much you earn from your side hustle, how much you invest, and how your investments perform each year. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind before opening up a brokerage account.

Is it the right decision for you?

While investing can help you turn your side hustle income into a substantial nest egg, there are a few issues with this strategy.