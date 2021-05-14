Here's How to Maximize Social Security for Your Lifetime

If your FRA is age 66 and the benefit you'll receive at that age is $2,500 per month, your reduced benefit at age 62 will be $1,875, and your delayed benefit for waiting until age 70 will be $3,300. If you live to age 75, you will get $292,500 over your lifetime if you take it at age 62, $270,000 if you take it at age 66, and $214,500 if you take it at age 70.

If your life expectancy increases to age 80, you'll get $405,000 if you take it at age 62, $420,000 if you take it at age 66, and $396,000 if you take it at age 70. If you live to 85, it's $517,500 if you take it at age 62, $570,000 if you take it at age 66, and $594,000 if you take it at age 70.

What makes the most sense for you

If you live a shorter life, taking your benefit early gets you the most income. If you live longer, you'll get the most out of taking it later. Although figuring out how long you will live is not easy, there are some guidelines you can use that can help you make the best guess possible.