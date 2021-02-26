Here's How to Save for Retirement Without Quitting Those Daily Coffees or Cigarettes

The best strategy: spend less and earn more

Even better than just adopting the spend less or the earn more strategy is doing them both. Think of which expenses you can trim and how you might generate more income. If you have a spouse and kids who might join in, you can all build an even more financially secure future for yourselves.

But if the thought of spending less is just terrible to you, see what you can accomplish by earning more. However you do it, it's important to be saving for your future, because Social Security alone will not have you living very comfortably.

