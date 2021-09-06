Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

You're allowed to sign up for benefits before FRA, or later. The earliest you can file for Social Security is age 62, but for each month you sign up ahead of FRA, your benefit gets reduced.

The opposite happens if you delay your filing past FRA. For each month you hold off, your benefit will increase by about 2/3 of 1%. That means that for each year you wait to sign up, your benefits will grow 8%.

Once you turn 70, you can no longer accrue the delayed retirement credits that cause your benefits to grow. But if your FRA is 67 and you delay your filing until the age of 70, you'll snag a 24% boost to your Social Security income that will remain in place throughout your retirement.

Or, to put it another way, say you're entitled to $1,500 a month in benefits at a FRA of 67. Waiting until age 70 to file will give you $1,860 a month instead. That's an annual income boost of $4,320.