Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

So, say you're entitled to a monthly benefit of $1,500. Delaying your filing one year will grow that benefit to $1,620. Waiting two years will leave you with $1,740 a month. And holding off as long as possible -- three years -- will give you a benefit of $1,860. That translates into $4,320 a year of additional income, which could go a long way toward paying for things like healthcare expenses, home maintenance, and travel.

Should you delay your Social Security filing?

In some cases, holding off on claiming Social Security can be difficult, such as if you're unable to continue holding down a job or you need extra money to cover surprise expenses. And if you don't expect to live a long life, then delaying your filing isn't smart, because while it raises your monthly benefit, it could also leave you with a lower lifetime benefit.

But if you expect to at least live an average life span and you don't have a pressing need for money, then delaying your filing could boost your Social Security benefit by a cool 24%. And so, if you have the ability and patience to hold off, you'll clearly be rewarded quite nicely.

