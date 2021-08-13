Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

For example, if you claimed a $1,555 benefit beginning at 67, you'd already have received $55,980 from Social Security by the time you turned 70. If you are unlucky enough to die in your early 70s, starting earlier would clearly be the smarter choice.

If you waited until 70, you might get very little or nothing at all from the program. Of course, no one knows when they're going to die. But if you have reason to believe you won't live very long, it's to your advantage to sign up for benefits earlier, possibly even at 62.

You also have to consider your financial state when deciding whether delaying benefits is right for you. If you were forced to retire unexpectedly and you don't have a large enough nest egg, beginning Social Security could be wise. You might be settling for a smaller lifetime benefit, but if it keeps you out of debt, it's worth it.

No matter what your situation, it's a good idea to consider a few different starting ages before deciding which one makes the most sense for you right now. Every month you delay increases your benefits slightly, so even if you can't wait until 70, that doesn't mean you can't boost your benefit.