Here's How to Turn $100 a Month Into $1 Million

The next bit -- investing wisely -- might seem more complicated, but it actually isn't. Many people assume that to build a solid portfolio, they need to know a ton about investing. But if you're not keen on researching stocks and learning how to handpick investments, you can load up on S&P 500 index funds, instead.

Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're set up to follow. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index is comprised of the 500 largest publicly traded companies. Put the two together, and S&P 500 index funds are a good bet when it comes to investing over a long period of time. Not only will you get instant diversification (since, in a nutshell, you'll get to invest in 500 companies), but you'll also benefit from the strong performance the S&P 500 is known for.