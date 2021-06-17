Here's How to Turn $500 Into a Yacht

As you can see, the yacht funding plan that starts with $500 takes 30 years to develop. If you wait 10 years, your required monthly contribution doubles. You also run the risk of needing to jump ship to contribute more than what's allowed to an IRA.

Yacht so fast

You can turn $500 into a yacht, but it takes time and patience. Investing, done right, is a long-term play. Accept that concept and buoy, you can create a lot of wealth over time -- even enough to set sail on the retirement of your dreams.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*