Here's How to Turn a $6,000 Big Game Investment Into a $100,000 Score

Millions of football fans are looking forward to the big game this Sunday. Most will have to enjoy it from the comfort of their couch. Tickets to the game cost, on average, $3,000 to $6,000 each, and most people can't afford to spend that kind of money.

Even if you do have $6,000 to spend, there's a better thing to do than use it on a four-hour event. Investing it right now could potentially turn that into a whopping $100,000 over time with next to no effort.

Scoring big without breaking the bank

The stock market is a smart way to generate wealth, and you don't need to invest much to see significant returns.

Say you invested $6,000 and left it alone without any additional contributions. You'd have around $105,000 after 30 years, assuming you're earning a 10% annual rate of return.